Society Vietnam urges prompt investigation into Vietnamese woman’s death in Japan The Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka, Japan, has requested a prompt investigation into the death of a Vietnamese woman in Osaka city's Yodogawa district, said Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang at the ministry's regular press briefing on April 7.

Society President extends New Year wishes to Khmer community at Khmer Theravada Buddhist Academy President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited the Khmer Theravada Buddhist Academy in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho's O Mon district on April 7 to extend greetings to dignitaries at the academy and the Khmer community on the occasion of Chol Chnam Thmay, the traditional Khmer New Year festival.

Society Vietnamese universities gain higher world rankings by subject Vietnamese universities have earned greater reputation worldwide as more of their programmes have received recognition and higher rankings from the UK’s Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) this year.

Society Voluntary blood donation a popular movement in Vietnam April 7 was designated as the “All People’s Voluntary Blood Donation Day” 22 years ago and, ever since, the blood donation movement has developed on a large scale and won over widespread support.