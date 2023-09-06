Wade Cruse, managing partner for Southeast Asia at Bain & Company, speaks at the firm’s new office launch event held in HCM City on September 6. (Photo: VNA)

- Boston-based management consulting firm Bain & Company on September 6 announced the opening of its first office in Vietnam, further strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia.The new office in Ho Chi Minh City marks the establishment of its physical presence by a tenured group of partners and team members. The group has a long track record of serving global and local corporates as well as financial investors in Vietnam over the last 20 years.“We are excited to expand our global footprint in Vietnam, one of the most vibrant and fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia,” said Wade Cruse, managing partner for Southeast Asia at Bain & Company.“This investment underscores Bain’s ongoing efforts to expand its footprint to support clients across the region. We are committed to putting people on the ground and we look forward to creating success stories against the backdrop of a dynamic Vietnamese economy spurred by an exceptional talent pool and innovation ecosystems,” he said.The new office will facilitate closer collaboration with local businesses and multinational corporations and provide them access to Bain’s extensive global expertise, particularly in the areas of technology, digital innovation and sustainability.Bain has signed an agreement with FPT Digital to support Vietnamese enterprises and the Government to accelerate digital transformation.Several domains represent the majority of the consulting firm work including business transformations to achieve full potential and re-define strategy and operations in times of uncertainty, innovation via technology, sustainability efforts to support the transition to net zero across business sectors, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory to investors and corporates when making landmark acquisitions in Vietnam.As one of the world’s leading consulting firms, Bain serves more than 60% of the Fortune 500, operating in 40 countries and 65 cities, with a global team exceeding 18,000 professionals./.