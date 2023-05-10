Health Too soon to claim COVID-19 is like seasonal flu: WHO Representative Dr Angela Pratt, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Vietnam, on May 8 said it was too soon to claim that COVID-19 is just seasonal flu despite similarities between the two viruses.

Health US accompanies Vietnam in fight against HIV/AIDS: diplomat A ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) took place in Hanoi on May 9.