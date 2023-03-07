Business High-level seminar explores new possibilities for Vietnam-Japan relations A high-level economic seminar between Vietnam and Japan was held in Hanoi on March 7 to explore new possibilities for bilateral relations towards the future.

Business Hanoi diversifies OCOP product promotion activities Hanoi, which is taking the lead in the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme, has worked to diversify trade promotion activities and facilitate product sale.

Business Vietnamese real estate remain attractive to foreign investors The Vietnamese real estate market has remained attractive to foreign investors and investment funds despite difficulties countering domestic firms, according to insiders.

Business Long An urged to boost agro-tourism Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan has urged the Mekong Delta province of Long An to seize the new trend of agro and rural tourism during a working visit to the province.