VietChallenge 2019, a global entrepreneurship competition for Vietnamese, is launched in Hanoi on November 14. (Photo: VOV)



Hanoi (VNA) – VietChallenge, a global entrepreneurship competition for Vietnamese, was launched in Hanoi on November 14.



The contest is jointly organised by the Association of Vietnamese Students in the US and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union - Hanoi chapter.



Speaking at the launching ceremony, Phan Zymaris Mai, President of the Association of Vietnamese Students in the US, said the judges of VietChallenge 2019 will include leading investors and consultants in both the US and Vietnam.



VietChallenge 2019 begins receiving applications from November 15. A winning team of the nine-month competition will take 25,000 USD, while the runner-up receives 5,000 USD. Four third place teams will be granted 2,000 USD each.



The contest is designed to realise business ideas tackling challenges of the world and Vietnam in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and connect Vietnamese start-ups with US experts.



In additional to financial assistance, this year, participating teams will receive guidance from experts in their respective fields, including computer science, artificial intelligence, automation and big data.



In three previous editions, VietChallenge attracted more than 500 entries of Vietnamese from 21 nations.-VNA