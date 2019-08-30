The “Ha Long Bay – Vietnam” clipper (Photo: VNA)

A participating clipper of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2019-2020 was named “Ha Long Bay – Vietnam” at a ceremony held in London’s St Katherine Docks on August 29.Among prominent guests at the naming event were Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh People’s Committee Bui Van Khang; Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Tran Ngoc An; Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Clipper Ventures Plc.; and Edward Vaizey, UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Vietnam.Vietnam’s northeastern province of Quang Ninh has recently signed a cooperation agreement with Clipper Ventures on its participation in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2019-2020 and hosting of the 2021-2022 edition.According to the pact, from the 2019-2020 edition, Quang Ninh is officially a team partner of the race and is the only representative locality of Vietnam to have a team named “Ha Long Bay – Viet Nam” taking part in the global sailing race.As such, the province has its own clipper and team bearing the logo of the local Ha Long Bay. Recognised as a world natural heritage site by UNESCO in 1994 and 2000, the bay spans 1,553 square kilometres and features thousands of limestone karsts and islets in various shapes and sizes.In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh People’s Committee Bui Van Khang said the race is a good opportunity for his province to attract investment, promote tourism, and exchange culture with the UK and other destination countries along the journey.He unveiled that Quang Ninh will launch a series of tourism promotion activities associated to the race.The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has been held for more than 20 years and become an annual event with the participation of about 70 clippers.The 40,000 nautical mile adventure will take place within 11 months.The Clipper Race 2019-2020 is scheduled to start on September 1 with 8 legs starting from St Katherine Docks. The fleet will complete its circumnavigation when it returns eleven months later, in August 2020./.