Global young Vietnamese intellectual forum concludes with 79 proposals
The second global young Vietnamese intellectual forum concluded in Hanoi on November 28, with 79 proposals submitted to the Party and State.
First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Union Le Quoc Phong speaks at the forum (Photo: VNA)
During two working days, the 236 delegates representing young Vietnamese intellectuals both at home and abroad discussed ideas on how to promote the national construction cause.
Addressing the concluding session, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Union Le Quoc Phong noted that besides the proposals, the forum also contributed to expanding the global network of young Vietnamese intellectuals.
At the forum, the delegates have expressed their desire to contribute more to the development of their home country through practical and feasible projects, research and activities, Phong said.
He stressed that gathering and uniting young Vietnamese intellectuals are the responsibility and also the wish of youth organisations, towards optimising the potential of the young intellectuals for national development.
The youth union leader called on all delegates to maintain connectivity following the forum and continue working to pass their aspiration to their peers so that more and more Vietnamese intellectuals will contribute to the home country.
The forum’s organising board will sum up the ideas and proposals made at the forum and report them to leaders of the Party, State and Government.
The third global young Vietnamese intellectual forum will be held under the theme “Vietnam in 2045.”/.