Culture - Sports 2022 ASEAN plus police music gala to popularise People’s Police The 2022 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus police music gala is a highlight in the communication work on the People’s Police, Minister of Public Security General To Lam has said.

Culture - Sports Village keeping ancient water puppetry afloat Founded in the 11th century under the Ly Dynasty, the unique form of water puppetry in Dong Ngu village, Thuan Thanh district in the northern province of Bac Ninh continues to draw crowds today with charming shows created by master puppeteers.