GMS-Quang Tri 2022 International Trade Fair opens
Quang Tri (VNA) – The Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) - Quang Tri 2022
International Trade Fair opened in the central province of Quang Tri on July
25.
Lasting through July 31, the fair features 400 stalls showcasing a wide range of commodities like agro-forestry and fishery products, processed foods, handicrafts, garments, footwear, construction materials and electrical appliances.
The event, organised by the provincial People’s Committee and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, is part of the national programme on trade promotion. It offers an opportunity for businesses to strengthen cooperation, promote cultural exchanges and experiences, enhance their competitiveness, and expand markets.
Visitors to the fair can enjoy special dishes of GMS countries.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Le Duc Tien, Vice Chairman of the
provincial People's Committee, said he expects this will become an
attractive destination for local residents, domestic and foreign tourists to
visit and shop, thereby promoting production, contributing to maintaining
economic growth, supporting businesses to develop their brands as well as
improving the products’ competitiveness.
The Greater Mekong Subregion comprises Cambodia, China’s Yunnan and Guangxi provinces, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam./.