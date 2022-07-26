Delegates cut the ribbon to open the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) - Quang Tri 2022 International Trade Fair . (Photo: conthuong.vn)

Quang Tri (VNA) – The Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) - Quang Tri 2022 International Trade Fair opened in the central province of Quang Tri on July 25.



Lasting through July 31, the fair features 400 stalls showcasing a wide range of commodities like agro-forestry and fishery products, processed foods, handicrafts, garments, footwear, construction materials and electrical appliances.



The event, organised by the provincial People’s Committee and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, is part of the national programme on trade promotion. It offers an opportunity for businesses to strengthen cooperation, promote cultural exchanges and experiences, enhance their competitiveness, and expand markets.



Visitors to the fair can enjoy special dishes of GMS countries.





Delegates visit a stall at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Le Duc Tien, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said he expects this will become an attractive destination for local residents, domestic and foreign tourists to visit and shop, thereby promoting production, contributing to maintaining economic growth, supporting businesses to develop their brands as well as improving the products’ competitiveness.



The Greater Mekong Subregion comprises Cambodia, China’s Yunnan and Guangxi provinces, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam./.