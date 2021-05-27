Goalie Nguyen Van Hoang added to Vietnam's World Cup team
Goalkeeper Nguyen Van Hoang joins the national team's World Cup campaign in the last minutes. (Photo nguoiduatin.vn)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Goalkeeper Nguyen Van Hoang of Song Lam Nghe An has been added to the national team squad to compete at the coming 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the UAE.
Hoang, who was one of 10 players from the team's training camp left out of the original squad on May 25, was added to the team at the last-minute as No 1 keeper Dang Van Lam can no longer join the team by May 27 as first planned.
Previously, Lam received the okay from his Japanese side Cerezo Osaka to leave the club on May 26 as long as they had two other fit goalkeepers for their coming match on May 31.
However, on May 25, the club announced that one of them had an injury problem so Lam will be needed for the game against Kashima Antlers.
The Vietnamese goalie can only join the team on June 2 and will miss a friendly match against Jordan on May 31.
After the news, coach Park Hang-seo decided to recall the 26-year-old Hoang.
The 30-strong contingent, who left Hanoi on May 26 afternoon, received an encouragement letter from President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
In the letter, the President wished the players good health and to grab high results from the coming three games.
"Following what they have won in recent regional tournaments, the yellow-star warriors will target higher goal, taking a berth in the final qualification round of the 2022 World Cup. Millions of national fans will watch, support and encourage you," he wrote.
"We believe that under coach Park and his assistants, our beloved players in a united team would be confident and do all the best to lift Vietnamese football to the world."
Coach Park, on behalf of the whole team, promised to overcome challenges and difficulties to complete the task, highlighting Vietnam's will and spirit./.