Culture - Sports Two Vietnamese among nominees at Futsalplanet Awards 2020 Futsalplanet.com has said that two representatives of Vietnam’s futsal scene have been nominated for honours at the Futsalplanet Awards 2020, the 21st edition of the most traditional and recognised futsal awards, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on January 11.

Culture - Sports Famous writer opens his first art exhibition in Hanoi Fifty-three paintings by Nguyen Quang Thieu, President of the Vietnamese Writers' Association, are on display in his first solo exhibition called Flutist at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Ba Na ethnic community celebrates new crop Celebrating a new harvest season is one of the biggest events of the year for the Ba Na ethnic minority group in the Central Highlands region.