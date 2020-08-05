Business Thai firms acquire wind power farm in Ninh Thuan Thailand’s Banpu and its power business arm Banpu Power (BPP) have joined forces to acquire El Wind Mui Dinh, an onshore wind farm in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, in a deal worth 66 million USD.

Business Viettel Global posts 50.7 million USD before-tax profit in H1 Viettel Global, a foreign investment unit of telecoms giant Viettel, posted a before-tax profit of 1.17 trillion VND (50.7 million USD in the first half of this year, equivalent to the same period last year.

Business Hai Duong longan to conquer global tastes Some 250 tonnes of longan from the northern province of Hai Duong are now ready to be shipped to demanding markets such as Europe, Australia, and Singapore.

Business Banks racing to catch digitisation Vietnam has seen a digital wave in the finance-banking industry, with many lenders investing significantly in digitisation, experts have said.