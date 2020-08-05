Gojek app debuts in Vietnam
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - Gojek, the leading on-demand service and payment platform in Southeast Asia, officially debuted its app in Vietnam on August 5.
Customers can access services such as ride-hailing with GoRide, goods delivery with GoSend, and food delivery with GoFood on the Gojek app, on both iOS and Android operating systems.
The platform has over 150,000 driver partners and 80,000 partner restaurants in Hanoi and HCM City.
General Director of Gojek Vietnam Phung Tuan Duc said the app offers a better experience to users with a simpler, cleaner interface and upgraded features.
In early July, GoViet announced the merger of its app and brand name with Gojek in a long-term strategic deal.
Vietnamese users will also be able to use Gojek’s services in Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand using a single app.
The platform will become available in Thailand within the next few weeks./.
