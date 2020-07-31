Gold prices continue to go up on domestic market
Gold prices continued to rise on the domestic market on the last day of July, reaching near 58 million VND (2,495 USD) per tael (1.2 ounces).
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
On July 31, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company listed each tael of SJC gold at 56.60 million VND for buying and 57.92 million VND for selling.
Phu Quy Group rated its buying price at 56.40 million VND with a selling price of 57.60 million VND per tael.
Doji Group and Bao Tin Minh Chau Gold Firm listed the buying prices of each tael 56.50 million VND and 56.45 million VND respectively, while they sold gold at the rates of 57.58 million VND and 57.65 VND million per tael.
The prices of each tael of the yellow metal were up more than 3 million VND from last week's rate./.
