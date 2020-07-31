Business Portal helps Mekong Delta firms get insights into EVFTA The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) chapter in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho (VCCI Can Tho) on July 31 launched a portal which will provide information and advice related to the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to businesses in the Mekong Delta region.

Business European Commission issues press release on EVFTA The European Union (EU) – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) - the most comprehensive trade agreement the EU has signed with a developing country, will take effect from August 1, a press release of the European Commission (EC) stressed.

Business Infographic CPI increases by 0.4% in July The national consumer price index (CPI) in July grew by 0.4 percent against June and 3.39 percent year-on-year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on July 29.