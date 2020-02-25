Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on February 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,245 VND per USD on February 25, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Hai Duong lychees expected to win foreign markets With 265 hectares of lychees certified with Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices (or VietGAP) standard, Hai Duong province is seeking to boost export of the farm produce to choosy foreign markets like Japan, the United States, Australia and the EU.

Business New working licenses for foreign labourers to be suspended The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has stated that in the time to come, it will suspend the granting of new working licenses to foreign labourers who come from areas hit COVID-19 during the time of epidemic announced by Vietnam.

Business Vietnam Airlines restores some inflight services thanks to COVID-19 fight The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has restored some services on domestic and international flights with durations of less than 2.5 hours since February 24, as there have been signs showing COVID-19 has been put under control in Vietnam.