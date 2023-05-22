Business Deputy PM urges acceleration of electricity licensing for finished wind, solar power projects Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade to accelerate the process of issuing electricity licenses for wind and solar power projects that have been completed but have not yet been put into operation.

Business Farmers look to capitalise on increased agricultural product exports to China The quantity of Vietnamese agricultural goods exported to China via border gates in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai has witnessed a significant upswing this year, surpassing figures from previous years.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,684 VND/USD on May 22, up 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 19).

Business Vietnam Airlines launches Hanoi-Mumbai air route National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines recently launched a direct air route connecting Hanoi with India’s Mumbai so as to strengthen trade, and socio-cultural connectivity between the two nations.