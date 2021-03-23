Opened in 2018, the striking walkway is designed as though a giant's hands (made of fibre-glass and mesh wire) are gently supporting the 490 ft (about 150 m) path for pedestrians, which overlooks the coastal city, wrote an article on the daily.

Author Mark Jones noted that in its short time open, more than 20,000 posts have appeared on Instagram at #goldenbridgevietnam.

The Golden Bridge was ranked among the top 100 World’s Greatest Places in 2018 by Time magazine.

It has quickly become a major tourist draw at the Ba Na Hills resort in Da Nang. The bridge serves as a transit between a replica of a French village and Le Jardin D'Amour flower garden.

From the bridge, visitors have a panoramic view of Nui Chua, regarded as the most beautiful mountain in Da Nang./.

VNA