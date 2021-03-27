Opened in 2018, the striking walkway is designed as though a giant's hands (made of fibre-glass and mesh wire) are gently supporting the 490 ft (about 150 m) path for pedestrians, which overlooks the coastal city, wrote an article on the daily. Author Mark Jones noted that in its short time open, more than 20,000 posts have appeared on Instagram at #goldenbridgevietnam. (Photo: Daily Mail)