Those who watched these scenes live on television are probably no longer young.

When Vietnam first hosted the SEA Games 19 years ago, Wushu athlete Nguyen Thi Thuy Hien also had the honour of taking part in the torch relay.



Nearly two decades later, fans still recognise the “golden girl” when she appears in videos to promote SEA Games 31. For Hien, the regional sporting event has re-awakened her burning desire for sport.



Those who love and admire Hien can “turn back the clock” and watch the golden girl of Vietnamese sports in the torch relay at SEA Games 31, at My Dinh National Stadium on May 12./.

VNA