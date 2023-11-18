Culture - Sports Hanoi Creative Design Festival opens The 2023 Hanoi Creative Design Festival opened on November 17 evening at the Gia Lam train factory with various interesting activities.

Culture - Sports Hoi An – UNESCO creative city Crafts and folk arts are outstanding strengths of Hoi An and have been effectively preserved and promoted in recent times. On October 31, 2023, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network Secretariat named Hoi An as the next representative from Vietnam becoming an official member of the Network in terms of crafts and folk arts.

Videos Calligraphy exhibition spotlights Vietnamese literature, arts A calligraphy exhibition themed “Nét đan thanh” is underway at the Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi as part of activities to celebrate Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).