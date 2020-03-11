Hotline: (024) 39411349
Golden leaves make university instagrammable venue

As Hanoi is in transition from spring to summer, leaves on trees in Hanoi University of Education turn golden, making the university a check-in venue of youngsters.
  • As March comes, Hanoi University of Education witnesses its old trees changing their leaves from green to golden and red (Photo: VNA)

  • Colour of mango-pines at Hanoi University of Education turns into golden and red as summer is nearing (Photo: VNA)

  • Golden and red leaves pave the lawn with a golden hue (Photo: VNA)

  • Mango-pines in Hanoi University of Education’s campus (Photo: VNA)

  • Mango-pines in Hanoi University of Education’s campus (Photo: VNA)

  • Big trees with golden leaves makes the campus look more romantic (Photo: VNA)

  • Youngsters pose for dazzling photos with golden leaves at Hanoi University of Education (Photo: VNA)

