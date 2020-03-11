Golden leaves make university instagrammable venue
-
As March comes, Hanoi University of Education witnesses its old trees changing their leaves from green to golden and red (Photo: VNA)
-
Colour of mango-pines at Hanoi University of Education turns into golden and red as summer is nearing (Photo: VNA)
-
Golden and red leaves pave the lawn with a golden hue (Photo: VNA)
-
Fallen golden leaves could be seen during Spring-Summer transition (Photo: VNA)
-
Mango-pines in Hanoi University of Education’s campus (Photo: VNA)
-
Mango-pines in Hanoi University of Education’s campus (Photo: VNA)
-
Fallen golden leaves could be seen during Spring-Summer transition (Photo: VNA)
-
Big trees with golden leaves makes the campus look more romantic (Photo: VNA)
-
Big trees with golden leaves makes the campus look more romantic (Photo: VNA)
-
Youngsters pose for dazzling photos with golden leaves at Hanoi University of Education (Photo: VNA)