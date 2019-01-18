VNA General Director presents the special prize to photo set "Luc luong gin giu hoa binh Viet Nam xuat quan lam nhiem vu quoc te" taken by Nguyen Tien Thanh (Source: VNA)

– The “Khoang Khac Vang” (Golden Moment) annual press photo contest organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has affirmed the important position of press photography in press activities in particular and in the social life in general.The statement was made by VNA Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh at the awards ceremony of the fifth edition of the contest in Hanoi on January 18.He added that increases in the number of participating photographers and entries showed the growing attraction of such a prestigious contest for press photography.According to the organising board, the contest was launched on September 6, 2018. By December 16, it had received 6,428 works of 632 photographers from 63 provinces and cities, with 25 outstanding entries honoured at the awards ceremony.At the event, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi granted the special prize to the photo set “Luc luong gin giu hoa binh Viet Nam xuat quan lam nhiem vu quoc te” (Vietnam’s peacekeeping force leaves for international missions) taken by photographer Nguyen Tien Thanh.In the single photo category, one first, two second, three third and five consolation prizes were awarded, with “Bay cao trong chien thang” (Fly high in victory) by Tran Thanh Hai earning the highest prize.The photo collection category also had one first, two second, three third and five consolation prizes, with the first prize going to a collection of photos titled “Ba phut lu du cuon phang ban ngheo” (Three minutes for a fierce flood to sweep away a poor hamlet) by Nong Viet Linh and Tran Van Thuong.A new feature of this year’s event was a separate competition section for photos shot with mobile phones. The photo “Pho mua dong” (Streets in winter) captured by Nguyen Duc Giang and the set of photos “Dap lua vu chay lon” (Extinguish a big fire) by Le Minh Son won the best prizes.-VNA