Golf tournament at SEA Games 31 begins
A total of 55 golfers from nine countries on May 13 began competing at SEA Games 31 in the northern province of Vinh Phuc, according to the Organising Committee.
The athletes are to vie for four sets of medals in men's singles, women's singles, men's and women's teams. They will go through three rounds of stroke play to compete for medals in the men's and women's singles, with the results used to seed the team competition.
The Vietnamese team consists of nine golfers, including five males.
Head coach of the Vietnamese squad Nguyen Thai Duong said seven of them are under 18 years old but are all highly experienced and have once obtained high places at other tournaments.
Particularly, Nguyen Anh Minh won the 2022 Lexus Challenge Golf Tournament and the 2022 Vinfast national golf championship. Nguyen Bao Long and Nguyen Dang Minh triumphed the national championships in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Meanwhile, Doan Xuan Khue, 19, won the 2022 Vinfast national golf championship./.