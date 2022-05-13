Videos Hanoi offers free tourism bus services to SEA Games delegates Tours of Hanoi using double-decker buses are being offered free of charge to all delegates, including athletes, coaches, and reporters, to the ongoing SEA Games 31 throughout May.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Philippines crush Malaysia at female’s indoor handball The Philippines trounced Malaysia 3-0 at the opening match of ongoing SEA Games 31’s indoor handball competition which started in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long city on May 13.