The golf tournament raises funds for the community in Australia is held on February 8 in Sydney. (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) - A golf tournament was held on February 8 in Sydney to raise funds for community activities of overseas Vietnamese in Australia.

Vietnamese Consul General in Sydney Nguyen Dang Thang said more than 18,000 AUD (12,000 USD) was donated by golfers and donors. All the funds raised from the tournament will be used to promote the teaching and use of Vietnamese language in Australia.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Vietnamese ranked third among the top languages used at home in Australia, other than English. Vietnamese Australians are one of the largest groups within the global Vietnamese diaspora with more than 330,000 people.

The encouragement of the use of Vietnamese in second and third generation overseas Vietnamese families is essential and important in educating young generations about their homeland’s culture and history as well as contributing to bolstering the connections between the two countries./.