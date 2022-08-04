Entitled “Gong Culture - Past and Present”, the exhibition features writings and dozens of images of gongs as well as the traditional outfits of the E-de, Mnong, and Gia Rai ethnic groups.



It aims to bring the land and culture of the Central Highlands closer to visitors from far and wide, while raising public awareness about preserving the value of gong culture and contributing to promoting the diverse culture of ethnic groups around the country.



The exhibition will run until August 8.



UNESCO recognised the Space of Gong Culture in the Central Highlands as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2005. Three years later, it added the Space of Gong Culture in the Central Highlands to the list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



Gong performances are always closely tied to the community cultural rituals and ceremonies of ethnic groups, as the gongs are classified as a ceremonial musical instrument that communicates with deities and gods./.

VNA