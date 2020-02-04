In the area of Notre Dame Cathedral and Central Saigon Post Office in Ho Chi Minh City, tourists are provided with sealed bags containing face masks. The gift makes them happy amid the current outbreak of nCoV epidemic.

On Feb. 3, Vietnam reported eight cases of nCoV infection. Two days earlier, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc declared the 2019 nCoV an epidemic in Vietnam. At least 20 cities and provinces nationwide have temporarily closed schools from February 3 in an effort to stem the spreading of the virus.

Local people have been instructed to wear face masks at public areas and on transport means and disinfect community places. The provision of free face masks is a deed of significance when the increasing demand has led stores to sell out of face masks.

As of 7:30am on February 3, the death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 362, including 361 in China and one in the Philippines./.

VNA