Good learning models should be replicated: Top legislator
Outstanding learning models should be rolled out on a larger scale in order to build a learning society, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on November 30.
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) and delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Outstanding learning models should be rolled out on a larger scale in order to build a learning society, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on November 30.
At a meeting with delegates to a congress honouring learning models nationwide, to be held on December 1, the top legislator stressed that the Party and the State have considered education and training and science and technology as leading policies and drivers to reach targets in socio-economic development and national construction and defence.
Apart from State management, it is necessary to continue building learning models with higher quality and to encourage people, families, agencies, and businesses to engage in life-long learning, she said.
She asked all-level study promotion associations to work harder in order to raise the operational quality of their chapters, especially those at educational institutions, agencies, organisations, enterprises, and units of armed forces.
The leader also ordered improvements to communications work to raise public awareness about the significance of study campaigns, thus attracting more resources for such activities.
Study promotion associations have been set up in all villages, communes, wards, districts, and cities and provinces, with more than 21 million members, she said, lauding their contributions to reducing poverty, ensuring political security and social order and safety, and building new-style rural areas.
The Party and State always pay attention to promoting life-long learning and building a learning society, she reiterated.
The national congress will bring together 294 delegates representing more than 16 million families, over 84,000 clans, 89,000 communities, and 48,000 learning models around the country.
Among them, the oldest delegate is 86 and the youngest 30. Ten percent of delegates are ethnic minorities./.