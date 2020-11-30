Society Central Highlands faces labour shortages on coffee plantations A few years ago hundreds of people used to descend on coffee plantations in the Central Highlands region to work as coffee pickers during the harvest season when coffee prices were high.

Society Tra Vinh takes measures to deal with drought, saltwater intrusion The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh has taken a number of measures to prevent droughts, water shortages, and saltwater intrusion in the upcoming dry season to minimise possible damage caused by them.

Society Influential Vietnamese woman honoured by BBC A Vietnamese architect has been named as one of the most influential women in the world by the BBC.

Society Flights bring citizens home from Europe, America, Africa, and Indonesia Nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from 20 countries in Europe, America and Africa on a flight operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 29 and 30.