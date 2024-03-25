Business Forum looks to promote Vietnam – Canada economic ties via CPTPP A Vietnam – Canada business forum was held in Hanoi on March 25, aiming to enhance the bilateral economic relations via the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Business More Vietnamese people go cashless: Visa study Visa, a global leader in digital payments, has provided its insights into Vietnam’s payment landscape with its latest Consumer Payment Attitudes study that highlights the surge in cashless transactions among Vietnamese consumers.

Videos Positive indicators emerge in garment-textile sector exports Enjoying a rise in orders, the garment and textile sector is optimistic about the completion of its target of earning 44 billion USD in export revenue set for this year.

Business Ministry revokes licences of 30 postal enterprises The Ministry of Information and Communications has decided to revoke licences of 30 postal enterprises in Hanoi.