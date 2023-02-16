Business Stronger FDI waves expected into Vietnam Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to Vietnam are slowing down but promising moves are showing that waves of FDI to the country will be stronger in the coming time, said Chief Representative of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Hanoi Nakajima Takeo.

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,636 VND/USD on February 16, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Authorities of Long An southern province held a working session with a delegation from Yangsan city, Gyeongsangnam-do province of the Republic of Korea led by Mayor of Yangsan city Na Dong-yeon on February 15.