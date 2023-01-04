Ho Chi Minh City aims to greet 5 million international arrival s and 35 million domestic visitors in 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on January 3 announced that the locality welcomed roughly 35,000 foreign arrivals and 1.6 million vacationers during the recent 3-day New Year holiday, earning more than 5.9 trillion VND (251 million USD).

As the Lunar New Year - the longest and most important annual festival for Vietnamese - is just around the corner, the sector will continue to launch assorted programmes and events to attract more visitors to the locality.

The city will strengthen support activities for tourists via Information Portal 1022 hotline which helps intensify collaboration among provinces, cities and travel agents, meeting visitors' information demands, creating a professional and friendly tourism atmosphere for holiday-makers coming to the city.

The city aims to greet 5 million international arrivals and 35 million domestic visitors in 2023./.