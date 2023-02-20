Society More than 200 Vietnamese students take part in Leader Camp 2023 More than 200 Vietnamese students from universities across the UK took part in The Leader Camp 2023, an annual event organised by the Vietnamese Student Association in the UK (SVUK), which was held on February 18 at London South Bank University aimed at helping them develop their own capabilities.

Society Wartime bomb safely removed from seabed in Quang Binh The military force in the central province of Quang Binh has removed a bomb left from wartime from the seabed offshore Quang Trach district and destroyed it safely, the command of the province’s border guard force said on February 19.

Society Ambassador hails contribution of France-Vietnam medical federation to bilateral ties Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang lauded the contributions of the France-Vietnam Medical Federation to bilateral healthcare ties at a reception for the federation’s delegation on February 17.

Society Public Security Ministry’s team complete search and rescue mission in Turkey The search and rescue team of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security has completed their tasks at earthquake sites in Turkey and is set to return home.