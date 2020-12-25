Business Vietnam Airlines expands premium economy seats on Hanoi-HCM City flights National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will expand the number of premium economy (PE) seats on its key route linking Hanoi and HCM City starting from January 10, a representative from the airline said.

Business PM requests impact assessment for Gia Lai golf course project Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) assess the environmental impact of the Dak Doa golf course project in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.

Business PM approves intellectual property development programme The Prime Minister has recently issued Decision No 2205/QD-TTg approving the intellectual property (IP) development programme to 2030.

Business Ministry proposes special policies for large SOEs The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed special policies for large State-owned enterprises (SOEs) to make them spearheads in key industries of the economy.