Quang Ninh (VNA) – The total volume of commodities imported and exported through Mong Cai international border gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh reached more than 1.4 million tonnes as of December 3, up 74% from a year earlier, according to Tran Bich Ngoc, head of the border gate management board.



Of the total, nearly 706,650 tonnes of goods transported by 43,405 vehicles via the Bac Luan bridge II border gate, a year-on-year increase of 29.2%.



About 35,730 tonnes of goods were transported via the Km3 4 Hai Yen border crossing, up 72.9% year on year.



Besides, authorities at the Mong Cai international border gate carried out immigration procedures for over 3.9 million people./.