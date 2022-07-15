Google aids Vietnam’s digital transformation
The Google Career Certificates and Google for Startups: Startup Academy programmes officially debuted on July 15 at the Vietnam National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
At the launch ceremony of the programmes (Source: NIC)
As a result of the cooperation between NIC and Google, the two aims to provide necessary support for Vietnam's digital transformation towards its socio-economic development goal for the 2021- 2030 period.
Speaking at the debut, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong expressed his confidence that the goals set for the programmes will be realised, helping startups develop technological solutions, creating positive changes, and spreading innovative spirit in Vietnam.
Stephanie Davis, vice president at Google Asia Pacific, affirmed that the programmes aim to unlock opportunities for more people by facilitating access to digital job opportunities and supporting Vietnamese entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.
A screenshot of the Google Career Certificates websiteThe Google Career Certificates is launched on Coursera, a platform offering online courses, targeting learners with no experience or certain knowledge. It consists of five intensive courses on IT Support; Project Manager; Data Analytics; User Experience Design; and Digital Marketing and E-commerce.
Currently, Google is cooperating with NIC to offer 20,000 scholarships to students from more than 40 universities and vocational schools in Vietnam.
Meanwhile, under the Google Startups: Startup Academy Vietnam, 50 participating businesses have the opportunity to access in-depth training and meet leaders in the local and regional ecosystems./.