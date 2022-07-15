Sci-Tech Vietnam enhances cooperation in science, technology, innovation A delegation of the Ministry of Science and Technology paid a working visit to France and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva from July 7 to 14 to promote cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

Sci-Tech Nearly 100 top scientists join "Meet Vietnam" programme Close to 100 scientists from 18 countries, including Professor Duncan Haldane – the 2016 Nobel Prize laureate in physics – and Professor Dam Thanh Son – the 2018 Dirac Medal winner – are joining the 18th "Meet Vietnam" programme in the central province of Binh Dinh.

Sci-Tech IT, telecoms development trends identified Cloud computing services, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G technology, fixed broadband internet, and blockchain technology are expected to lead the information technology and telecommunications sector in the time ahead, according to a recent survey.

Sci-Tech Ministry works to create modern national digital infrastructure The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) will exert efforts to create a modern and safe national digital infrastructure, and a new space for digital economic growth, and developing e-government towards the building of a digital government.