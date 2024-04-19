A view of Tam Coc-Bich Dong, part of the Trang An Landscape Complex (Photo: TITC)

– An online exhibition featuring the Trang An Landscape Complex in Vietnam’s northern Ninh Binh province was launched on Google Arts & Culture on April 18 by the complex's management board with the support of Google Arts & Culture and UNESCO World Heritage Centre.The online platform offers visitors beautiful views of the Trang An Landscape Complex, one of the most attractive destinations in Vietnam through high-resolution photos.Located in Ninh Binh province near the Red River Delta, the Trang An Landscape Complex, which was honoured by UNESCO as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site in 2014, covers a total area of 6,226 hectares within the Trang An limestone massif and is surrounded by a 6,026-ha buffer zone which is mostly made up of rural land with rice paddy fields.The site spans across 20 communes and wards in five districts and cities of Ninh Binh, comprising the Hoa Lu Ancient Capital, the Trang An-Tam Coc-Bich Dong Scenic Landscape, and the Hoa Lu Special-Use Forest.Google Arts & Culture, launched in 2011, is an online platform that brings to the public high-resolution images and videos of works of art and cultural artifacts from cultural institutions around the world. The highlight of Google Arts & Culture is the application of the latest technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to help viewers access arts and culture in a unique way. It is dubbed a "digital museum" preserving and promoting the quintessential cultural and artistic values of humanity.So far, Google Arts & Culture has cooperated with over 2,000 museums in 80 countries to introduce more than 100,000 works of art.The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has partnered with Google and some localities across the country to implement the Google Arts & Culture - Wonders of Vietnam project since 2021.To date, 35 exhibitions with 1,369 photos and videos have been organised, honouring the country’s natural landscapes, as well as the tangible and intangible heritages recognised by the UNESCO./.