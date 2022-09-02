Society Authorities repatriate over 600 citizens lured to work illegally in Cambodia The Foreign Ministry and Vietnam’s representative agencies in Cambodia have coordinated with the two countries’ authorities to safely repatriate over 600 citizens who had been tricked or lured to Cambodia for illegal work so far.

Society Deputy PM attends announcement ceremony of amnesty granting in Vinh Phuc prison Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 1 attended a ceremony held in Vinh Quang Prison in the northern province of Vinh Phuc for the announcement of the President’s 2022 Amnesty Decision.

Society Ca Mau sees considerable economic transformation after 25-year establishment The southernmost province of Ca Mau has transformed itself from an agricultural province to a hub for aquaculture and seafood export in the Mekong Delta and Vietnam at large 25 years after it was established (January 1, 1997 – 2022).