Hanoi (VNA) – Google on May 10 honoured doctor Ton That Tung, who has succeeded in researching a dry liver cutting method, commonly called “Ton That Tung method.”

Google featured a Doodle, a temporary alteration of the search engine’s logo, of the doctor on its homepage on May 10 to mark his 110th birthday.



Dr. Tung was born on May 10, 1912 in the north-central Vietnamese province of Thanh Hoa and grew up in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.



In 1958, he performed the first heart surgery in Vietnam.



In 1960s, he invented a new liver surgery method that minimized bleeding by tightening the hepatic veins before the operation, shortening the operation time down to only four to eight minutes. His groundbreaking technique, commonly known as the "Ton That Tung Method," is used by surgeons globally for its effectiveness in reducing blood loss and saving countless lives.



Tung published 63 works in French medical journals between 1936 and 1945.



Since 2000, the Vietnamese government has set up an award in medicine named after him - the Ton That Tung Award. Many streets in various localities throughout the country were also named after him, one of which is the street in Hanoi where the Hanoi Medical University - where he studied and trained talented surgeons - is located./.