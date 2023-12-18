According to Google Doodle, Ha Long Bay is believed to have formed roughly 3 million years ago. Today, Ha Long Bay consists of roughly 2,000 islands and islets.

"Its limestone pillars and emerald green waters attract millions of bucket-list visitors each year, making it one of Vietnam’s national treasures,” read a description by Google Doodle.

It suggests experiences not to be missed when visiting Ha Long Bay such as Sung Sot Cave, the largest cave in the bay, or nautical adventures like fishing, snorkeling, and kayaking.

Ha Long Bay in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh was twice recognised by UNESCO as the World Natural Heritage in 1994 and 2000.

It was recognised one of the seven new natural wonders of the world in 2011.

Ha Long Bay is also an important site for scientists as it helped them study and understand the movement of geologic plates and the Earth's history of climate change over the years./.

VNA