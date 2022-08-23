Google launches third data centre in Singapore
Tech giant Google has launched its third data centre in Singapore on August 23, bringing its total investments in such facilities in the Southeast Asian nation to 850 million USD.
The new facility aims to support the reliable access of Google services by 2.5 billion people in the region.
Google also plans to launch more initiatives to increase its commitment to Singapore after spending 15 years in the market, with the launch of a slew of initiatives from a programme to train 50,000 parents and children on online safety to a partnership to broaden the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in finance, sustainability and healthcare.
Addressing the launching ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong said that Singapore is well placed to capture opportunities created by Southeast Asia’s fast-growing digital economy.
The country will enhance its role as a hub for trade, people and talent flow to achieve that, he said.
Google started data operations in Singapore with its first data centre in 2014 driven by demand for mobile Internet data. Its second centre came in 2015.
According to Oxford Economics, Google's data centres in Singapore generated 216 million USD worth of economic activities in 2020./.