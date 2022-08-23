World Indonesia targets 7.4 million foreign tourists in 2023 Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno has said that his ministry is targeting to draw 3.5–7.4 million foreign tourists to Indonesia in 2023.

World India seeks to expand highway to Indochinese countries India is seeking to extend the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway to Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam in order to increase regional connectivity, Vientiane Times reported.

World Indonesia to be largest digital economy in ASEAN by 2030 Indonesia’s Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Teten Masduki has asked food retailers to join online business given that the country is expected to become the largest digital economy in Southeast Asia, reaching 4,500 trillion Rp (302 billion USD) in value by 2030.

World Indonesia explores student exchange cooperation with ASEAN countries The Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) is exploring cooperation in student exchange for marine and fisheries education units with ASEAN member countries in a bid to improve personnel quality.