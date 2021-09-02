Google marks Vietnam's National Day with national flag doodle
Illustrative image (Photo: Google)Hanoi, (VNA) – A new animated image of Vietnam's national flag is being featured on the Google search on the country's National Day – September 2.
Under the flag is a symbolic image of a large red ship, with a yellow border, meaning that the Vietnamese will overcome all adversities.
On its homepage, Google said: “Contemporary celebrations of National Day are characterized by citizens flying the Vietnamese flag outside their homes or taking the day to travel. Although celebrations are different this year as many honor this day from the comfort of their homes, the message of national solidarity remains an important reminder that the Vietnamese community is stronger together.”
In addition to the National Day, Google also pays attention to other Vietnamese holidays and shows this respect through its doodles, which can include events such as Hung King's Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival and Lunar New Year./.
