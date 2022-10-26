Hotline: (024) 39411349
Gorgeous beauty of Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve

Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve in the central province of Ninh Thuan is a typical ecosystem in Southeast Asia, with a natural area of 29,8 hectares. Its core area of Nui Chua National Park is the place where three natural areas of forest, sea and semi-desert converge, creating rich and diverse ecosystems.
  • Black-shanked douc langurs are a rare wild animal living at Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve in Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)

  • Mangrove trees are planted to recover Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve’s ecosystem. (Photo: VNA)

  • Untouched beauty of Hang Rai tourism site at Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve (Photo: VNA)

  • Sea turtles are released back into the nature at Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve. (Photo: VNA)

  • Sao Hoa rocks – the ancient coral reef dating back millions of years at Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve (Photo: VNA)

  • Boasting rich biodiversity, Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve is an attractive destination for tourists and scientists. (Photo: VNA)

  • The rare and elusive silver-backed chevrotain, also known as the Vietnamese mouse-deer, has been seen roaming in the coastal forest in Vietnam after 30 years. (Photo: VNA)

  • Coral reef at Nui Chua Biosphere Reseve (Photo: VNA)

