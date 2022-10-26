Gorgeous beauty of Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve
Black-shanked douc langurs are a rare wild animal living at Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve in Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)
Mangrove trees are planted to recover Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve’s ecosystem. (Photo: VNA)
Untouched beauty of Hang Rai tourism site at Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve (Photo: VNA)
Sea turtles are released back into the nature at Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve. (Photo: VNA)
Sao Hoa rocks – the ancient coral reef dating back millions of years at Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve (Photo: VNA)
Boasting rich biodiversity, Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve is an attractive destination for tourists and scientists. (Photo: VNA)
The rare and elusive silver-backed chevrotain, also known as the Vietnamese mouse-deer, has been seen roaming in the coastal forest in Vietnam after 30 years. (Photo: VNA)
Coral reef at Nui Chua Biosphere Reseve (Photo: VNA)