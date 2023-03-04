Business Coffee exports enjoy double-digit growth in February Vietnam exported 180,000 tonnes of coffee worth 393 million USD in February, representing a rise of 28.7% in volume and 22% in value on-year, according to figures given by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Videos Vietnam boosting consumption of agricultural products in Europe Trade promotions will be held from June 8-18 in France, Germany, and Poland to boost the consumption of Vietnamese agricultural products in the European market.

Videos Vietnamese tea, dried fruit introduced at Paris fair Tea and dried fruit are two key Vietnamese products being introduced at the International Agricultural Show (SIA), the biggest annual event in agriculture, husbandry, fishery, and rural areas in France and held from February 25 to March 5 in Paris.