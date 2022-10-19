Government allocates over 478 tonnes of rice for Gia Lai province
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on October 19 signed a decision to provide rice in aid for the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai during the between-crop period this year.
Accordingly, the Ministry of Finance has been assigned to allocate more than 478 tonnes of rice from the national reserves for the province.
The provincial People's Committee will be responsible for distributing the rice to residents in need in line with regulations.