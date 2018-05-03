Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Chairman and CEO of JP. Morgan Jamie Dimon in Hanoi on May 3 (Photo: VNA)

- The Vietnamese Government always creates favourable conditions for US enterprises, including JP. Morgan, to do business successfully in the country, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.The Government leader made the statement during a reception for Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JP. Morgan in Hanoi on May 3, during which he stressed that Vietnam needs big partners like the US firm to join the underway economic restructuring process in the country.While praising the role played by JP. Morgan in the international financial market, PM Phuc applauded its active participation in the equitisation of Vietnam’s major enterprises in the recent past.PM Phuc said that the flow of US investment into Vietnam is increasing, noting that Vietnam is constantly improving its investment environment, and encouraging large US firms to invest in the fields of finance, banking, energy, and high technology.He suggested JP. Morgan, with its reputation and experience, encourage more US businesses to invest in Vietnam, thus actively boosting trade ties between the two countries on a mutually beneficial basis.The PM pointed out that the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), US businesses and major financial organisations have highly valued the business and investment environment of Vietnam, as well as its stable economy, adding that this is a good premise for JP. Morgan to expand its investment in the country.Dimon, for his part, said the Vietnamese Government is on the right track to promote the country’s economic growth, especially in the restructuring and equitisation of the banking system, adding that JP. Morgan is ready to participate in this process.Vietnam is an emerging economy in the region, with the fastest economic growth and tireless efforts to intensively reforming its economy, he noted.Dimon affirmed that JP. Morgan always wants to do long-term business in Vietnam, towards providing the best financial services to its partners, businesses and credit institutions in the country.-VNA