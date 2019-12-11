Government approves Tuyen Quang-Phu Tho expressway project
The Government has approved the construction of an expressway connecting the northern provinces of Tuyen Quang and Phu Tho under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) format after three years of delays.
The map shows the Tuyen Quang-Phu Tho Expressway (blue line). The expressway will be built after three years of delay (Photo: vnexpress.net)
The expressway with 40.2km long, including 11km of road will be built in Tuyen Quang province and the rest in Phu Tho province.
It will start in Tuyen Quang province's Tuyen Quang city and end at Phu Tho province's Phu Tho township. The expressway will link with the Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway.
The four-lane road is designed with the speed of 80kph.
The project is implemented under the public-private partnership model with a total investment of more than 3.2 trillion VND (138 million USD).
It is expected to meet the increasing transport demand and reduce traffic congestion on the National Highway No. 2, shorten travelling time between the two provinces and improve the efficiency of the Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has assigned Tuyen Quang province’s authorities to implement the project and take full responsibility for selecting qualified investors.
In October 2016, the Ministry of Transport sent a report to the Government, proposing to put on hold the construction of Tuyen Quang-Phu Tho Expressway until 2020.
It said the project was unnecessary and infeasible to use the State’s capital support as the two-lane National Highway No. 2 was capable of meeting transport demand until 2020 and there was a shortage of budget./.