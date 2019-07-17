Hanoi (VNA) – More efforts should be made to care for policy beneficiaries and the elderly and the poor, according to a resolution issued by the Government recently.



In Resolution No. 50/NQ-CP, the Government asked the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to work with ministries, localities and organisations to hold activities to support the groups, especially on the occasion of the 72nd Day of War Invalids and Martyrs.



The Government also requested the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to work harder to strengthen communications on practicing cultured behaviour, while tightening supervision of tourism service activities.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science and Technology was asked to focus on strengthening the country’s capacity in approaching the Fourth Industrial Revolution, restructuring national science and technology programmes, applying measures to improve the business environment, and enhancing the country’s competitiveness and global innovation index.



The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was urged to improve the quality of weather forecast and natural disaster alert, while seeking solutions to tackle plastic waste problems and pollution.



The Ministry of Transport was directed to speed up the progress of major transport projects, promptly report to the Prime Minister on the choosing of an investor for the North-South Expressway, and completing the electronic road toll collecting system so it can operate in 2019.-VNA