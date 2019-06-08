The preparation for the launch of five-year government bond futures contract has been completed, SSC said (Photo: saigondautu.com.vn)

- Government bond futures contract, a new product in the derivatives market, will be traded on the Hanoi Stock Exchange on July 4, the State Securities Commission (SSC) has said.Preparations for the launch of five-year Government bond futures contract have been completed, SSC said.Building a derivatives market aims to improve Vietnam's ability to monitor and manage market risks.According to the SSC, at the time of the launch of the derivative market in August 2017, the Ministry of Finance submitted a plan to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to launch both products, VN30-Index futures and five-year Government bond futures.The VN30-Index futures were launched first, traded from August 10, 2017.The five-year Government bonds were expected to be launched within two years.Therefore, the legal framework and technological system for the trading Government bond futures contracts has been ready since the launch of the derivatives market.The SSC has also disseminated information about the new securities product to investors so they are ready for the launch.-VNA