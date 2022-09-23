Government conference seeks ways to develop sci-tech market
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 23 chaired a conference on developing the science and technology market, aiming to identify challenges and put forward solutions for Vietnam to better manage and operate it.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers a speech at a conference on developing the science and technology market on September 23. (Photo: VNA)
The hybrid event brought together many cabinet members, scientists and representatives from ministerial and governmental bodies, international organisations, universities, research institutes and enterprises.
In his opening remarks, PM Chinh said it is among a series of four conferences hosted by the Government to stabilise and develop the main markets in Vietnam, with the first three on the real estate, finance and labour markets.
He described developing the market as one of the key tasks to promote the growth of science and technology and accelerate innovation in a bid to boost productivity, product quality, efficiency and competitiveness in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The conference aims to identify challenges and put forward solutions for Vietnam to better manage and operate the sci-tech market. (Photo: VNA)The conference formed part of the efforts to make science and technology the main force of production, paving the way for Vietnamese firms to produce more hi-tech products and services and improving the economy’s competitiveness, he said.
Discussion focused on analysing the operation of the market, outlining strengths and weaknesses of its main players in Vietnam and evaluating the interaction and coordination among these actors.
Attendees also exchanged views on how to make use of intermediaries to ramp up transactions and circulation of science and technology products, and ways to expand national infrastructure for the market to reach the regional and global standards.
They also proposed ways to improve institutional and policy framework for the development of the market and to strengthen the State’s role in directing, regulating and effectively supporting the market expansion in the coming time./.