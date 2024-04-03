Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic 14 key banks in the 2024 banking system The State Bank of Vietnam has issued Decision No 538/QD-NHNN approving the addition of 14 banks in the group of credit institutions and foreign bank branches deemed systemically important in 2024.

Politics Vietnam-RoK ties at best stage in history: Deputy Foreign Minister Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on April 1 held working sessions with Governor of Jeonbuk province Kim Kwan Yyeong and Mayor of Naju city in Jeollanam-do province Bok Soo Kim within the framework of her working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK), during which she assured them that the Vietnam-RoK ties are now at the best development stage in history.

Politics Vietnam sees Japan as important strategic partner: Party official Vietnam always views Japan as an important and long-term strategic partner, and stands ready to develop the bilateral ties to a stronger and more comprehensive and practical fashion on the basis of its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism and diversification, a senior Vietnamese Party official has said.