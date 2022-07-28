Business Vietnam must not settle for “world factory” status Vietnam must move forward unless it wants to be saddled with the status of the “world’s factory”, heard a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on July 28.

Business PetroVietnam’s board of has two new members The National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has announced the decisions to appoint Nguyen Van Mau, its Deputy General Director, and Tran Binh Minh, head of the PetroVietnam Office, as two new members of its Board of Members.

Business Vietnam advised to make policies clearer to attract Korean investment Many investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) hold that Vietnam is an attractive destination, but it still needs clearer policies to attract a new investment wave from the Northeast Asian country, reported Dau tu (Vietnam Investment Review).

Business FDI disbursement up 10.2% in seven months FDI disbursement in Vietnam reached 11.57 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, up 10.2% compared to the same period last year and over 1.3 percentage point against the first half of this year.