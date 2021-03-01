Business Kien Giang: 12.7 trillion VND for marine aquaculture The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang aims to mobilise nearly 12.7 trillion VND (551 million USD) to develop marine aquaculture during the 2021-2030 period.

Business New momentum for private investment in healthcare Private investment is forecast to keep flowing into the healthcare sector in the time ahead with the appearance of many new drivers, according to the Dau tu (Vietnam Investment Review) newspaper.

Business HCM City’s export turnover surges 25.1 pct. in first 2 months Ho Chi Minh City exported 8 billion USD worth of goods during the first two months of 2021, according to the municipal Department of Statistics, a 25.1 percent increase year-on-year.

Business Vietnam needs 128.3 billion USD to develop electricity industry Vietnam needs about 128.3 billion USD of investment capital to develop its electricity industry in 2021-2030, according to draft electricity planning released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).