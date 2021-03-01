Government gives in principle approval to industrial park projects
The Government has given the green light to a number of industrial park projects in the central province of Nghe An and the northern provinces of Nam Dinh and Vinh Phuc.
Hanoi (VNA) - The Government has given the green light to a number of industrial park projects in the central province of Nghe An and the northern provinces of Nam Dinh and Vinh Phuc.
The Hoang Mai 1 Industrial Park project in Hoang Mai township in Nghe An received in principle approval under Decision No 276/QD-TTg and will have a duration of of 50 years.
Located in the Southeast Nghe An Economic Zone, the project covers 264.77 ha and has total investment of 750 billion VND (32.4 million USD).
In other decisions, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approved in principle the construction and trading of infrastructure at the My Thuan Industrial Park in My Loc and Vu Ban districts in Nam Dinh and the Thai Hoa-Lien Son-Lien Hoa Industrial Park (first phase) in Lap Thanh district in Vinh Phuc.
My Thuan will cover 158.48 ha and have total investment of over 1.6 trillion VND (69.19 million USD), while Thai Hoa-Lien Son-Lien Hoa will sit on 145.27 ha and have total capital of 774.82 billion VND (33.5 million USD)./.
The Hoang Mai 1 Industrial Park project in Hoang Mai township in Nghe An received in principle approval under Decision No 276/QD-TTg and will have a duration of of 50 years.
Located in the Southeast Nghe An Economic Zone, the project covers 264.77 ha and has total investment of 750 billion VND (32.4 million USD).
In other decisions, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approved in principle the construction and trading of infrastructure at the My Thuan Industrial Park in My Loc and Vu Ban districts in Nam Dinh and the Thai Hoa-Lien Son-Lien Hoa Industrial Park (first phase) in Lap Thanh district in Vinh Phuc.
My Thuan will cover 158.48 ha and have total investment of over 1.6 trillion VND (69.19 million USD), while Thai Hoa-Lien Son-Lien Hoa will sit on 145.27 ha and have total capital of 774.82 billion VND (33.5 million USD)./.